Germany's Merz: Disqualified Olympian's Helmet Symbolizes Ukraine's Courage

Germany's chancellor on Monday weighed in on the disqualification of a Ukrainian athlete from the Milano Cortina Olympics, saying the helmet that prompted his dismissal was a symbol of the nation's bravery.

"This helmet is a symbol of the Ukrainian people's resistance and its unwavering courage. It is also a symbol of the suffering caused by Russia's barbaric war of aggression," Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a speech in Berlin.

Skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was removed from the Olympic program on Feb. 12, when the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation jury ruled that the depiction of athletes killed since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 breached rules on political neutrality.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport later dismissed Heraskevych's appeal. Merz did not specifically comment on the disqualification.