Germany: Inmates Fined over Prison Potato Mash Fight

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 09:01 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Two female inmates at a German prison have been served a hefty fine for a brawl that began with a food fight.

German news agency dpa reported Wednesday that the cellmates at a prison in Augsburg began throwing potato mash at each other following a disagreement. Then one woman threw her entire plate at the other, who responded in kind.

The situation then escalated into a brawl in which both inmates were injured, dpa reported.

A court in the southern town of Augsburg sentenced one defendant to pay a fine of 2,700 euros ($3,045) while the other received a fine of 1,800 euros ($2,030). If they fail to pay, the women can spend another 180 or 120 days behind bars, respectively.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


