×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Germany | Lufthansa Strike

Lufthansa Pilots Plan 2-day Strike Wednesday over Pay

Lufthansa Pilots Plan 2-day Strike Wednesday over Pay

Tuesday, 06 September 2022 04:00 AM EDT

BERLIN (AP) — A union representing pilots at German carrier Lufthansa says they will stage a two-day strike starting Wednesday unless the company makes a “serious” offer in talks over pay increases.

It would be the second strike in a week after pilots staged a walkout Friday that led to hundreds of flights being canceled.

The Vereinigung Cockpit union has called for a 5.5% raise for its members this year and an inflation-busting 8.2% increase in 2023. Pilots are also seeking a new pay and holiday structure.

The airline says those measures would increase its staffing costs by about 40%, or around 900 million euros over two years. It has instead offered a one-off increase of 900 euros ($900), amounting to a 5% increase for senior pilots and an 18% increase for those starting the profession.

Strong unions have traditionally ensured good conditions for workers in Germany, using strikes to press their demands in labor disputes.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A union representing pilots at German carrier Lufthansa says they will stage a two-day strike starting Wednesday unless the company makes a "serious" offer in talks over pay increases.It would be the second strike in a week after pilots staged a walkout Friday that led to...
Germany, Lufthansa Strike
155
2022-00-06
Tuesday, 06 September 2022 04:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved