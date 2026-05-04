WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: germany leipzig driver hits people

A Driver Plows into People in the German City of Leipzig, Killing 2 People

A Driver Plows into People in the German City of Leipzig, Killing 2 People

Monday, 04 May 2026 01:00 PM EDT

BERLIN (AP) — A driver plowed into people in the center of the German city of Leipzig on Monday, leaving two people dead, authorities said.

The city's fire service director, Axel Schuh, said that another two people were seriously injured and taken to hospitals. He said that about 20 additional people were “affected,” without offering details.

Much about the incident remained unclear.

Mayor Burkhard Jung said authorities didn’t know of a motive. But he said that “there is no longer any danger … it is under control. The police have caught the suspected perpetrator.”

Photos from the scene showed a silver car with a battered front after the incident, which happened at about 5 p.m.

The incident happened in Grimmaische Strasse, a street that leads into central Leipzig's shopping area.

Leipzig is located southwest of Berlin and has more than 630,000 inhabitants, making it one of the biggest cities in eastern Germany.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A driver plowed into people in the center of the German city of Leipzig on Monday, leaving two people dead, authorities said.The city's fire service director, Axel Schuh, said that another two people were seriously injured and taken to hospitals. He said that about 20...
germany leipzig driver hits people
151
2026-00-04
Monday, 04 May 2026 01:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved