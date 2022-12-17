×
Tags: Germany | Jewelry Heist

Part of Haul from 2019 German Museum Jewelry Heist Recovered

Saturday, 17 December 2022 09:01 AM EST

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities said Saturday that they have recovered a significant part of the 18th-century treasures stolen from Dresden's Green Vault museum in a spectacular break-in more than three years ago.

Prosecutors and police said in a statement that they secured 31 items in Berlin overnight, including “several pieces that appear to be complete.” They were taken to Dresden, more than 160 kilometers (100 miles) away, where police and then officials from the authority that oversees the city's art collections plan to check their authenticity and examine whether they are intact.

Some prominent items are still missing, authorities said.

Saturday's statement gave no details of where exactly the items were found and in what circumstances.

But they said that the find was preceded by exploratory talks between prosecutors and the defense in an ongoing trial over the theft on a possible agreement that would include the return of stolen items. They added that they can give no further information ahead of the next trial session scheduled for Tuesday.

Six men went on trial in Dresden in January, accused of gang robbery and arson over the Nov. 25, 2019, robbery. The German nationals were accused of stealing jewelry with a total insured value of at least 113.8 million euros ($121 million).

Officials said at the time that the items taken included a large diamond brooch and a diamond epaulette.

Prosecutors have said that the suspects laid a fire just before the break-in to cut the power supply for street lights outside the museum, and also set fire to a car in a nearby garage before fleeing to Berlin.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Saturday, 17 December 2022 09:01 AM
