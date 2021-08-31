×
Tags: Germany | Google

Google to Invest $1.2B in Germany Cloud Computing Program

Tuesday, 31 August 2021 07:00 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Google said Tuesday that it is investing 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) by 2030 to expand its cloud computing infrastructure in Germany and to increase the use of renewable energy.

The internet giant said it plans to add new cloud computing centers in the Berlin region and in the town of Hanau, close to the DE-CIX data exchange in Frankfurt.

Google said it would purchase more than 140 megawatts of electricity from the German subsidiary of French utility company Engie over the coming years to operate the data centers.

The company said Engie will guarantee that 80% of the electricity comes from carbon-free sources, including a new solar park and 22 existing wind parks in Germany. Google said it aims to use 100% renewable energy by 2030.

Germany's economy minister, Peter Altmaier, called the announcement a “strong signal” for green energy and digital infrastructure.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


