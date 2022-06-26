EU Leader Sees 'Unwavering Unity' on Ukraine

The head of the European Union's council of governments said Sunday the 27-nation bloc maintains "unwavering unity" in backing Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

European Council President Charles Michel said at the G-7 summit in Germany's Bavarian Alps that the EU is providing Kyiv with money and political support, adding "Ukraine needs more and we are committed to providing more."

The EU has slapped six packages of sanctions on Russia, the latest one being a ban on 90% of Russian crude oil imports by the end of the year. The measure is aimed at Russia's oil and gas revenues, which are a pillar of the Kremlin's finances.

Michel said at the annual Group of Seven summit Sunday that U.S. proposals for a price cap on Russian oil imports was under discussion.

But he cautioned "we want to go into the details, we want to fine-tune ... to make sure we have a clear understanding of what are the direct effects" if such a step were taken.