×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: germany | g7 | summit | european union | ukraine | candidacy | member

EU Leader Sees 'Unwavering Unity' on Ukraine

Flag of European Union and Flag of Ukraine towards Blue Sky
(Kosarieva Olena/Dreamstime)

Sunday, 26 June 2022 06:40 AM

The head of the European Union's council of governments said Sunday the 27-nation bloc maintains "unwavering unity" in backing Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

European Council President Charles Michel said at the G-7 summit in Germany's Bavarian Alps that the EU is providing Kyiv with money and political support, adding "Ukraine needs more and we are committed to providing more."

The EU has slapped six packages of sanctions on Russia, the latest one being a ban on 90% of Russian crude oil imports by the end of the year. The measure is aimed at Russia's oil and gas revenues, which are a pillar of the Kremlin's finances.

Michel said at the annual Group of Seven summit Sunday that U.S. proposals for a price cap on Russian oil imports was under discussion.

But he cautioned "we want to go into the details, we want to fine-tune ... to make sure we have a clear understanding of what are the direct effects" if such a step were taken.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The head of the European Union's council of governments said Sunday the 27-nation bloc maintains "unwavering unity" in backing Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.
germany, g7, summit, european union, ukraine, candidacy, member
165
2022-40-26
Sunday, 26 June 2022 06:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved