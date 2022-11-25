×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Germany | France | Energy

Germany, France Pledge Mutual Support to Avert Energy Crunch

Germany, France Pledge Mutual Support to Avert Energy Crunch

Friday, 25 November 2022 04:00 PM EST

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and France pledged Friday to provide each other mutual support in preventing a possible energy crisis after supplies from Russia dried up amid the war in Ukraine.

As part of a joint agreement signed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, Germany will provide France with electricity while getting much-needed natural gas in return.

“Friends help each other in need,” Scholz said after the signing ceremony in Berlin.

Borne echoed that sentiment, saying the friendship between the two European heavyweight was crucial. “It has already proved it can withstand tests and master many challenges,” she said.

Before Russia launched its war in Ukraine nine months ago, Germany was heavily reliant on Russian gas supplies. Since then, Germany has scrambled to find other sources, including by ramping up imports of liquefied natural gas.

France, meanwhile, is struggling to meet its electricity needs due to repairs at several of the country's nuclear power plants. There are concerns that a sharp rise in electricity demand from France this winter, coupled with lower production in Germany and limited transmission capacity in Europe, could strain the continent's grid.

In response, France said it would provide up to 100 gigawatt hours of gas per day to Germany. Meanwhile, Germany will “maximize the interconnection capacity” for electricity exports.

Berlin will also allow “all available reserve power plants to enter back into the market and postpone the phase-out of the remaining nuclear power plants until mid-April 2023 in order to even provide additional electricity trading volumes to France,” according to the agreement.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Germany and France pledged Friday to provide each other mutual support in preventing a possible energy crisis after supplies from Russia dried up amid the war in Ukraine.As part of a joint agreement signed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French Prime Minister Elisabeth...
Germany,France,Energy
261
2022-00-25
Friday, 25 November 2022 04:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved