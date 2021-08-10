×
Tags: Germany | Floods

Germany to Provide $68 Billion in Aid for Flood-hit Regions

Tuesday, 10 August 2021 12:00 PM

BERLIN (AP) — The German government agreed Tuesday to provide 58 billion euros ($68 billion) to help rebuild regions hit by devastating floods last month.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of Germany's 16 states approved the state aid package that is significantly larger than the funds provided for past flooding disasters. It still needs parliament's endorsement.

More than 180 people died in Germany and hundreds more were injured in July 14-15 floods, which also claimed lives in neighboring Belgium. Heavy rainfall turned small streams into raging torrents, sweeping away houses and bridges.

A United Nations science panel released a report this week predicting that such extreme weather events will become more frequent as the planet heats up further.

Follow AP's coverage of climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


GlobalTalk
