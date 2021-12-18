×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Germany | Flooded Valley | Photo Gallery

AP PHOTOS: Christmas Cheer Found in Flooded German Valley

AP PHOTOS: Christmas Cheer Found in Flooded German Valley

Saturday, 18 December 2021 03:01 AM

MAYSCHOSS, Germany (AP) — Residents of the Ahr Valley, known as Ahrtal in German, are trying to bring some Christmas cheer to streets still clogged with mud and debris from July flooding that killed almost 200 people in western Germany.

This week, five months after the floods, a chipboard sign in the largest town, Bad Neuenahr, read: “The Ahrtal lives.” Next to it, someone had decorated a fir tree with baubles and lights.

In the village of Mayschoss, further up the valley best known for its vineyards and as a picturesque hiking destination, stood a tree with lights powered from makeshift cabling outside a damaged building.

Fresh candles cut through the dark in nearby Altenahr as they burned on the graves of local people who died in the summer disaster.

The majority of Germany's flood deaths happened in the narrow valley, where heavy rainfall caused the Ahr River to quickly fill and spill over, drowning vehicles and crushing buildings.

Residents reported at the time receiving little advance warning of the deadly floodwaters, with some claiming that information from authorities was unclear or entirely absent.

The massive economic and emotional costs — the floods destroyed or badly damaged hundreds of houses — caused some residents to consider leaving the region.

But others have insisted they will stay, rebuild and celebrate when they can.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Residents of the Ahr Valley, known as Ahrtal in German, are trying to bring some Christmas cheer to streets still clogged with mud and debris from July flooding that killed almost 200 people in western Germany. This week, five months after the floods, a chipboard sign in...
Germany,Flooded Valley,Photo Gallery
219
2021-01-18
Saturday, 18 December 2021 03:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved