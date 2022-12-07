×
Tags: Germany | Far Right

Report: 25 People Detained in Far-right Raids across Germany

Wednesday, 07 December 2022 03:00 AM EST

BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa reports that 25 people have been detained as part of a series of raids against suspected far-right extremists across the country early Wednesday.

Dpa cited federal prosecutors as saying officers conducted searches in 11 of Germany's 16 states against members of the so-called Reich Citizens movement. Some members of the grouping reject Germany's postwar constitution and have called for the overthrow of the government.

Weekly Der Spiegel reported that locations searched include the barracks of Germany's special forces unit KSK in the southwestern town of Calw. The unit has in the past been scrutinized over alleged far-right involvement by some soldiers.

Federal prosecutors didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

