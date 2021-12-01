Construction site Blast in Munich Injures 3, Disrupts Trains

BERLIN (AP) — An explosion at a construction site next to a busy railway line in Munich on Wednesday injured three people, one of them seriously, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the blast at the site near the Donnersbergerbruecke station, after which a column of smoke was seen. Police said they had no immediate indication of foul play, news agency dpa reported.

The site is located on the approach to Munich's central station, which is a bit over a kilometer (about a half-mile) to the east. Trains to and from that station, one of Germany's busiest, were suspended.