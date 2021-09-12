×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Germany | Election

German Chancellor Candidates Face off in 2nd TV Debate

German Chancellor Candidates Face off in 2nd TV Debate

Sunday, 12 September 2021 02:01 PM

BERLIN (AP) — With two weeks left before Germany's national election, the three candidates for chancellorship face off Sunday in the second of three televised election debates.

Round one was widely called for Olaf Scholz, the center-left candidate whose Social Democrat party has taken the lead in recent opinion polls.

His closest rival, Armin Laschet of the center-right Union bloc, has trained most of his fire on Scholz since then, raising the prospect of a strong shift to the left in Germany's government if his rival wins.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, who chose not to run for a fifth term, said this week that her Union bloc always expected to have to fight to retain power after her 16 years in office.

The Green party's candidate, Annalena Baerbock, has refrained from attacking the other candidates personally even as her party has slipped further in the polls, focusing instead on her signature issues of social justice and combating climate change.

The third and final debate takes place on Sept. 23, three days before the election.

Slightly over 60 million Germans will elect a new parliament on Sept. 26. The party with the most seats will seek to form a coalition government and gets its candidate elected as chancellor by lawmakers.

Follow AP’s coverage of Germany’s election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
With two weeks left before Germany's national election, the three candidates for chancellorship face off Sunday in the second of three televised election debates.Round one was widely called for Olaf Scholz, the center-left candidate whose Social Democrat party has taken the...
Germany,Election
215
2021-01-12
Sunday, 12 September 2021 02:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved