×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Germany | Economy

German Factory Orders Down, Underlining Recession Fears

Friday, 04 November 2022 04:01 AM EDT

BERLIN (AP) — German factory orders were down 4% in September compared with the previous month, official figures showed Friday, underlining expectations that Europe's biggest economy is heading into recession.

The decline was led by a decline in foreign orders, which dropped 7%. Orders from inside Germany were up 0.5%, the Economy Ministry said.

It added that a rise in demand that set in after the worst of the coronavirus pandemic appears to be over, and orders are now back to a pre-pandemic level. They were down 10.8% compared with a year earlier, the ministry said.

Official data last week showed the economy posting unexpected growth in the third quarter, thanks in large part to consumer spending.

But inflation has increased to more than 10% as energy prices remain high and Germany is still widely expected to see a winter recession. Two consecutive quarters of negative growth is one technical definition of recession. The Economy Ministry said that “a weak fourth quarter” appears likely after the positive surprise of the third quarter.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
German factory orders were down 4% in September compared with the previous month, official figures showed Friday, underlining expectations that Europe's biggest economy is heading into recession.The decline was led by a decline in foreign orders, which dropped 7%. Orders...
Germany,Economy
171
2022-01-04
Friday, 04 November 2022 04:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved