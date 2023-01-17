×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Germany | Coal Protests

Activists Resume Protests of German Coal Mine Expansion

Activists Resume Protests of German Coal Mine Expansion

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 08:00 AM EST

BERLIN (AP) — Dozens of climate activists glued themselves to a main street in Germany's western city of Cologne and to a state government building in Duesseldorf on Tuesday to protest the destruction of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion, German news agency dpa reported.

The protests came a day after the last two climate activists holed up in a tunnel beneath the village of Luetzerath left the site on Monday. Activists also occupied a giant digger at another coal mine in the west of the country as part of Tuesday's demonstrations.

Police and energy company RWE started evicting protesters from Luetzerath on Jan. 11, removing roadblocks, chopping down treehouses and bulldozing buildings.

Activists have cited the symbolic importance of Luetzerath for years, and thousands of people demonstrated Saturday against the razing of the village by RWE for the expansion of the Garzweiler coal mine.

Follow AP’s coverage of the climate and environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
- Dozens of climate activists glued themselves to a main street in Germany's western city of Cologne and to a state government building in Duesseldorf on Tuesday to protest the destruction of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion, German news agency dpa reported....
Germany,Coal Protests
158
2023-00-17
Tuesday, 17 January 2023 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved