×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Germany | Coal Protest

Climate Activists Seek to Block German Coal Mine Expansion

Climate Activists Seek to Block German Coal Mine Expansion

Friday, 01 October 2021 09:01 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Environmentalists have chained themselves to giant excavators in an effort to halt the expansion of a vast open-pit coal mine in western Germany.

More than 20 climate activists clambered onto the diggers in the Garzweiler lignite mine in the early hours of Friday. Eight have since been removed, police said.

Garzweiler, operated by utility giant RWE, has become a focus of protests by people who want Germany to stop extracting and burning coal as soon as possible.

Activists and local residents say expanding the mine runs counter to Germany's goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to meet the Paris climate accord's target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit).

They also oppose the destruction of several villages and woods to make way for the mine. Some activists were camped out in the hamlet of Luetzerath to block workers from felling surrounding trees in preparation for the mine expansion.

“If (the expansion) happens, there‘s no chance of staying within 1.5 degrees,” activist Alexandra Bruene of the environmental group All Villages Remain said in a statement.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Environmentalists have chained themselves to giant excavators in an effort to halt the expansion of a vast open-pit coal mine in western Germany.More than 20 climate activists clambered onto the diggers in the Garzweiler lignite mine in the early hours of Friday. Eight have...
Germany,Coal Protest
179
2021-01-01
Friday, 01 October 2021 09:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved