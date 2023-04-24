×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: germany climate protests berlin road blocks

Climate Protesters Try to Bring Berlin Traffic to a Halt

Climate Protesters Try to Bring Berlin Traffic to a Halt

Monday, 24 April 2023 04:00 AM EDT

BERLIN (AP) — German climate activists tried bringing traffic to a standstill in Berlin on Monday morning by gluing themselves to streets all over the capital.

Members of the group Last Generation have repeatedly blocked roads across Germany in the past year in an effort to pressure the government to take more drastic action against climate change. On several occasions, they have glued themselves to the roads, enraging some motorists and prompting accusations of extremism from conservative politicians.

In addition to the road blocks, the activists said Monday they would also block traffic by marching very slowly through the city later in the day.

In the morning, there were about 20 road blocks across the city, German news agency dpa reported.

“We will no longer accept that the government has no plan to stop the destruction of our livelihoods,” Last Generation said in a statement. ”We are resisting now."

According to the Berlin police, up to 500 officers will be on the streets in the city all day to prevent the blockades or end them quickly, dpa reported.

The group said last week that its members would step up their actions in the coming days and try to “peacefully bring the city to a standstill.”

Last Generation wants Germany to stop using all fossil fuels by 2030 and take short-term measures including the imposition of a general speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph) on highways as a way of cutting transport emissions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
- German climate activists tried bringing traffic to a standstill in Berlin on Monday morning by gluing themselves to streets all over the capital.Members of the group Last Generation have repeatedly blocked roads across Germany in the past year in an effort to pressure the...
germany climate protests berlin road blocks
244
2023-00-24
Monday, 24 April 2023 04:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved