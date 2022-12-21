×
Tags: Germany | Climate Protest

Climate Activists Decapitate Prominent Berlin Christmas Tree

Wednesday, 21 December 2022 05:01 AM EST

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists said Wednesday that they have sawn off the tip of the Christmas tree erected in front of Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate.

The group Last Generation said two of its members used a hydraulic lift and a hand saw to cut two meters (six feet) off the top of the 15-meter (50-foot) tree and hang up a banner stating: “This is only the tip of the Christmas tree.”

German police confirmed the incident.

In a statement, the group said it wanted to highlight that Germany is so far only seeing the “tip” of the climate catastrophe happening around the world.

It called on the government of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to do more to tackle global warming.

The group has drawn attention and anger in recent months with direct actions including by blocking major roads and throwing food at famous paintings.

Criticizing such protest, Scholz had called on the activists to instead show “a bit of creativity.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Wednesday, 21 December 2022 05:01 AM
