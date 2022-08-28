×
Tags: Germany | Child Killed

Girl from Italy Dies after Statue Falls on Her in Germany

Sunday, 28 August 2022 12:00 PM EDT

BERLIN (AP) — A girl who was on vacation from Italy with her parents has died after a stone statue fell on her at a hotel in Munich, German police said Sunday.

The 7-year-old was hit by the roughly 200-kilogram (440-pound) statue in the courtyard of the hotel on Friday evening, police said. People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later at a Munich hospital.

It wasn't clear why the statue toppled over. Police said an investigation was ongoing.

