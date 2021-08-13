×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Germany | Chihuahua CPR

Paw Patrol: German Police Revive Girl's Dropped Chihuahua

Friday, 13 August 2021 10:01 AM

BERLIN (AP) — No job is too small for Hamburg police.

Officers in the German city found themselves having to perform CPR on a Chihuahua last week after a distraught girl came rushing into a police station saying her pet had stopped breathing after she accidentally dropped it.

After checking its vitals, officers cupped the dog's nose to provide mouth-to-snout resuscitation and massaged its tiny heart all the way to a nearby veterinary clinic.

In a statement Friday, Hamburg police said vets later called the precinct to say the dog was in a stable condition.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
No job is too small for Hamburg police.Officers in the German city found themselves having to perform CPR on a Chihuahua last week after a distraught girl came rushing into a police station saying her pet had stopped breathing after she accidentally dropped it.After...
Germany,Chihuahua CPR
94
2021-01-13
Friday, 13 August 2021 10:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved