×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Germany | Chemical Attack Plot

Germany Garages Searched in Suspected Chemical Attack Plot

Germany Garages Searched in Suspected Chemical Attack Plot

Monday, 09 January 2023 04:01 AM EST

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators on Monday searched two garages used by an Iranian man arrested on suspicion that he could be planning an attack with deadly chemicals.

The 32-year-old suspect and his 25-year-old brother were detained on Saturday night in Castrop-Rauxel, in western Germany, following a tip from U.S. security officials. Authorities say the men are suspected of planning a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which at least one of them had allegedly sought to obtain the potent toxins cyanide and ricin.

A court in Dortmund on Sunday evening ordered the pair kept in custody pending a possible indictment, prosecutors in Duesseldorf said in a statement. They are suspected of conspiracy to murder, a charge that can carry a prison sentence of three to 15 years.

Prosecutors said on Sunday that an initial search of the elder suspect's home turned up no toxic substances.

On Monday, they said they have discovered that he used two garages in the back yard of a house in Castrop-Rauxel, and they also were being searched with help from analysts trained to deal with possible dangerous substances.

It wasn't yet clear how far advanced the plans for an attack were and whether the suspects had picked a specific target.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
German investigators on Monday searched two garages used by an Iranian man arrested on suspicion that he could be planning an attack with deadly chemicals.The 32-year-old suspect and his 25-year-old brother were detained on Saturday night in Castrop-Rauxel, in western...
Germany,Chemical Attack Plot
206
2023-01-09
Monday, 09 January 2023 04:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved