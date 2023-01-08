×
Tags: Germany | Chemical Attack Plot

Germany: Iranian Arrested, Suspected of Chemical Attack Plot

Sunday, 08 January 2023 04:00 AM EST

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in western Germany say they have arrested an Iranian man on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals.

Police and prosecutors said early Sunday that the 32-year-old man and another person were detained in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, northwest of Dortmund.

In a joint statement they said the man is suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which he had allegedly obtained cyanide and ricin.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


