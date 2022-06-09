×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Germany | Car Hits Pedestrians

Berlin Driver's 'confused' Statements under Investigation

Berlin Driver's 'confused' Statements under Investigation

Thursday, 09 June 2022 03:01 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Investigators are trying to make sense of “confused” statements by a man who drove into a school group in Berlin in what appears to have been a deliberate rampage, the city's mayor said Thursday.

Wednesday's incident on a popular shopping street in the center of the capital left one woman dead, a teacher with the school group from central Germany, and six people with life-threatening injuries. Another three were seriously injured.

The driver, a 29-year-old German-Armenian who lives in Berlin, was detained swiftly after his car came to a halt in a shop window. Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey said that, by Wednesday evening, authorities had determined that it was an “amok act by a really seriously psychologically impaired person.”

She told public broadcaster RBB Inforadio that investigators are working to determine the context and what if anything else influenced him. They are also “trying, with the help of a language mediator, to find out more from the partially confused statements he is making,” she added.

Berlin's top security official, Iris Spranger, said on Wednesday that posters were found in the car “in which he expressed views about Turkey.” But she said there was “no claim of responsibility.”

Giffey said authorities don't yet know whether the posters have any connection to Wednesday's incident.

The car plowed into pedestrians close to the site of a 2016 attack in which an Islamic extremist drove a commandeered truck into a Christmas market, resulting in 13 deaths. Giffey said Wednesday's crash “reopens deep wounds and traumas” associated with that event.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Investigators are trying to make sense of "confused" statements by a man who drove into a school group in Berlin in what appears to have been a deliberate rampage, the city's mayor said Thursday.Wednesday's incident on a popular shopping street in the center of the capital...
Germany,Car Hits Pedestrians
257
2022-01-09
Thursday, 09 June 2022 03:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved