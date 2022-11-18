×
Tags: Germany | Berlin Zoo Bird Flu

Berlin Zoo Closes to Visitors over Bird Flu Case

Friday, 18 November 2022 11:00 AM EST

BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin Zoo shut its doors to visitors after one of its aquatic birds tested positive for avian flu, the facility said Friday.

A routine check on a hamerkop - a medium-sized wading bird - that had died last week found that it was positive for the disease.

The zoo will remain closed for the time being as a “precautionary” measure, the zoo said in a statement. In the meantime, caretakers are working to quarantine and separate the remaining bird populations.

"The primary goal is to prevent the spread of avian flu,” Berlin's climate ministry said in a statement.

Zoos in other German cities, including Greifswald, Karlsruhe, Rostock and Heidelberg, have also recently been hit with cases of avian flu.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


