×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Germany | Barenboim

Daniel Barenboim Leaves Berlin Staatsoper Job after 30 Years

Daniel Barenboim Leaves Berlin Staatsoper Job after 30 Years

Friday, 06 January 2023 08:00 AM EST

BERLIN (AP) — Daniel Barenboim on Friday announced his resignation as the general music director of Berlin's Staatsoper, a job that he has held for over three decades, saying that his health has become too poor to carry on.

The renowned conductor and pianist, who turned 80 in November, has been in the post since 1992. He announced in October that he was “taking a step back” from some of his performing activities for a period of months after being diagnosed with a “serious neurological condition.”

In a statement issued by the Staatsoper, Barenboim said he will step down on Jan. 31.

“Unfortunately, my health has deteriorated significantly in the past year,” he said. “I can no longer deliver the performance that is rightly demanded of a general music director.”

Barenboim said that his years at the opera house on Berlin's Unter den Linden boulevard “inspired us in every respect in musical and human terms.” And he said he was “happy and proud” that the Staatskapelle orchestra, based at the Staatsoper, made him its chief conductor for life.

“We became a musical family over the years and will continue to be one,” Barenboim added. He said that he is still prepared to conduct in the future.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Daniel Barenboim on Friday announced his resignation as the general music director of Berlin's Staatsoper, a job that he has held for over three decades, saying that his health has become too poor to carry on.The renowned conductor and pianist, who turned 80 in November,...
Germany,Barenboim
205
2023-00-06
Friday, 06 January 2023 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved