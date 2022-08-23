Woman Held in Germany after Assault with 'sword-like Object'

BERLIN (AP) — A woman was arrested Tuesday in southern Germany after allegedly injuring three people with what was described as a “sword-like object,” police said.

Police said they were alerted just before noon to the incident in a square in Weiden in der Oberpfalz, a town in Bavaria near the Czech border. They said in a statement that passers-by were able to hold the suspect, a 65-year-old woman from a neighboring area, until she was detained by officers sent to the scene.

Two of the victims, men aged 46 and 61, were taken to a hospital and one of them had been released by mid-afternoon. No one had life-threatening injuries, police said.

They didn't give further details on the weapon or of a possible motive.