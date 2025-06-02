German Govt Not Informed of Ukrainian Drone Attack Against Russia

The German government was not informed ahead of time of a Ukrainian drone attack striking targets deep within Russia, a government spokesperson said in Berlin on Monday.
"The German government was not informed about this, but that is not necessary because the Ukrainians have the right to defend themselves against a war that violates international law," the spokesperson said.
Ukraine remains "ready to negotiate" in the latest round of peace talks with Russia taking place in Istanbul on Monday, the spokesperson added.
