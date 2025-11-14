WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: german | french | police | migrant smuggling gang

German and French Police Bust Migrant-Smuggling Gang

Friday, 14 November 2025 07:52 AM EST

German and French police have broken up a criminal network suspected of smuggling nearly 900 people into Europe between 2021 and 2023, authorities said on Friday.

Officers seized firearms and cash, and arrested two people in Germany and four in France, the European police body Europol said in a statement.

"The network is suspected of facilitating migration on an ongoing basis from Turkey via Serbia, Austria, Germany and France," the statement added.

The police operation started on Thursday, Europol said. 

