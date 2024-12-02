German Chancellor Reaffirms Commitment to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made an unexpected visit to Kyiv on Monday, vowing his that country will remain Ukraine's biggest supporter in Europe and promising delivery this month of military aid worth $683 million.

The visit, his second since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly three years ago, signals Germany's support at a time of uncertainty before President-elect Donald Trump taking the reins at the White House and as Russian forces make territorial gains.

Scholz will hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is set to push NATO to invite Ukraine to join the military alliance at a meeting in Brussels this week.

The German chancellor's visit also comes as he faces a tough battle for re-election at a snap vote in February after his coalition collapsed in November.

His own record on supporting Ukraine has been under scrutiny both from those who wanted him to do more to help Kyiv and, on the other side, those voters who want Germany to pull back from sending weapons and aid to Ukraine.

"Germany will remain Ukraine's strongest supporter in Europe," Scholz wrote on X.

At the meeting with Zelenskiy, he said he would "announce further military equipment worth 650 million euros, which is to be delivered in December."

($1 = 0.9496 euros)