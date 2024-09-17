WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Georgia LGBTQ rights samesex marriage

Georgian Parliament Approves Anti-LGBTQ Legislation, Echoing Measures in Russia

Tuesday, 17 September 2024 09:01 AM EDT

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgia’s parliament on Tuesday approved draft legislation curtailing LGBTQ+ rights, a measure that is similar to laws adopted in neighboring Russia.

The bill, introduced by the ruling party Georgian Dream earlier this year, includes bans on same-sex marriages, adoption by same-sex couples, gender-affirming care, public endorsement of LGBTQ+ relations and people, and depictions of them in the media.

Russian authorities over the last decade also banned public endorsement of “nontraditional sexual relations” as well as gender-affirming care, among other measures. Russia’s Supreme Court effectively outlawed LGBTQ+ activism by labeling what the authorities called the LGBTQ+ “movement” operating in Russia as an extremist organization and banning it.

The new initiative was announced by Georgian Dream on the heels of the country adopting another law critics denounced as borrowed from Moscow’s playbook — the “foreign influence” law. It ignited weeks of protests and was widely criticized as threatening democratic freedoms and jeopardizing Georgia’s chances of joining the European Union.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Georgia's parliament on Tuesday approved draft legislation curtailing LGBTQ+ rights, a measure that is similar to laws adopted in neighboring Russia.The bill, introduced by the ruling party Georgian Dream earlier this year, includes bans on samesex marriages, adoption by...
Georgia LGBTQ rights samesex marriage
159
2024-01-17
Tuesday, 17 September 2024 09:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved