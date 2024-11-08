Dutch Populist Leader Condemns Attacks on Israeli Fans

Dutch populist leader Geert Wilders expressed his "anger and shame" over assaults on Israeli soccer supporters in Amsterdam in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday.

The Israelis, supporters of the Maccabi Tel Aviv club who were in the Dutch city for a match against Ajax Amsterdam, had been attacked overnight by what its mayor called "antisemitic hit-and-run squads." At least five people were treated in the hospital.

Wilders, who heads the largest party in the government, said on X that in his call with Netanyahu "(I) told him of my anger and shame of what happened in Amsterdam."

Earlier, Dutch news agency ANP reported Wilders was to meet Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar and parliamentary speaker Amir Ohana at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Friday afternoon.

Reuters could not immediately verify if that happened.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof also had a call with Netanyahu on Friday. Schoof had been attending a summit of European Union leaders in Budapest when the events happened but he was due to leave the summit early and return to The Netherlands.