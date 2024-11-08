WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: geert wilders | netanyahu | amsterdam | attacks | israelis

Dutch Populist Leader Condemns Attacks on Israeli Fans

Geert Wilders attends a meeting in the Dutch parliament with party leaders to discuss the formation of a coalition government following his victory in Wednesday's general election, on November 24, 2023 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Getty Images)

Friday, 08 November 2024 11:53 AM EST

Dutch populist leader Geert Wilders expressed his "anger and shame" over assaults on Israeli soccer supporters in Amsterdam in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday.

The Israelis, supporters of the Maccabi Tel Aviv club who were in the Dutch city for a match against Ajax Amsterdam, had been attacked overnight by what its mayor called "antisemitic hit-and-run squads." At least five people were treated in the hospital.

Wilders, who heads the largest party in the government, said on X that in his call with Netanyahu "(I) told him of my anger and shame of what happened in Amsterdam."

Earlier, Dutch news agency ANP reported Wilders was to meet Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar and parliamentary speaker Amir Ohana at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Friday afternoon.

Reuters could not immediately verify if that happened.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof also had a call with Netanyahu on Friday. Schoof had been attending a summit of European Union leaders in Budapest when the events happened but he was due to leave the summit early and return to The Netherlands. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


