Israel Readies Renewed Gaza Fighting in Trump's Phase 2

While the Trump administration prepares for a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reports out of Israel suggest the Israel Defense Forces are already making plans to reengage Hamas terrorists militarily as part of "Phase 2" of the plan.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported Saturday that the Netanyahu government increasingly doubts the U.S. will establish a multinational force in Gaza and expects an IDF re-entry beyond the "Yellow Line" during Phase 2 of the Trump plan.

Netanyahu is scheduled to visit the U.S. soon for talks with President Trump, as American envoys continue developing a multiphase plan for Gaza’s reconstruction.

Although more details of the plan have recently emerged, Israel remains hesitant to move to the next stage, partly due to the continued captivity of Ran Gvili in Gaza. Gvili is the last remaining hostage still held by Hamas terrorists and was killed on Oct. 7, 2023 while a member of the Israel Police Special Patrol Unit.

Israeli officials increasingly believe renewed military action in Gaza is likely, according to an individual familiar with Netanyahu’s discussions with Israel’s security establishment.

The source said the skepticism stems in part from doubts that the U.S. can assemble a multinational force to demilitarize the territory.

Major decisions on next steps are expected to wait until Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump.

U.S. envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff said in a social media post Saturday that U.S., Egyptian, Qatari, and Turkish representatives met in Miami to review progress in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and advance preparations for phase two.

"The first phase has yielded progress, including expanded humanitarian assistance, the return of hostage bodies, partial force withdrawals, and a reduction in hostilities," Witkoff wrote.

Regarding phase two, Witkoff said the participants emphasized enabling a governing body in Gaza under a unified Gazan authority to protect civilians and maintain public order.

He added that the group discussed regional economic integration, such as trade facilitation, infrastructure development, and cooperation on energy and water, as essential to Gaza’s recovery, regional stability, and long-term prosperity.

Witkoff said the participants also support the near-term establishment of a "Board of Peace" as a transitional administration for civilian governance, security, and reconstruction, and reaffirmed commitment to the president’s 20-point peace plan, with further consultations planned in the coming weeks.