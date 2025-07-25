WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gaza | truce | talks

Report: Gaza Truce Talks to Resume as Israel Studies Hamas Response

Friday, 25 July 2025 07:48 AM EDT

Gaza ceasefire talks are expected to resume next week following Israel's review of the response by Palestinian Hamas militants, Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV said on Friday, citing an Egyptian source.

Al Qahera said the Israeli delegation left one day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recalled the negotiating team for consultations.

Close Israeli ally the United States also recalled its delegation from the talks for consultations on Thursday, with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff accusing Hamas of failing to act in good faith in the talks.

Hamas said it was surprised by Witkoff's remarks, adding that the group's position had been welcomed by mediators and had opened the door to reaching a comprehensive agreement.

Both sides face mounting pressure at home and abroad to reach a deal following almost two years of shattering war, with the humanitarian situation inside Gaza deteriorating sharply amidst acute hunger that has shocked the world, and Israelis worried about the conditions in which hostages are held.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Gaza ceasefire talks are expected to resume next week following Israel's review of the response by Palestinian Hamas militants, Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV said on Friday, citing an Egyptian source. Al Qahera said the Israeli delegation left one day after...
gaza, truce, talks
161
2025-48-25
Friday, 25 July 2025 07:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved