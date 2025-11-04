WATCH TV LIVE

Israel Says Remains of a Hostage Have Been Turned Over to Red Cross in Gaza

Tuesday, 04 November 2025 02:00 PM EST

Israel’s military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned over to the Red Cross in Gaza.

Ahead of Tuesday's announcement, Hamas had returned the remains of 20 hostages to Israel since the current ceasefire began.

If the latest remains handed over are confirmed to be those of a hostage, that would leave the remains of seven others in Gaza.

The ceasefire began Oct. 10 and is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and the Palestinian militant group.

Tuesday, 04 November 2025 02:00 PM
