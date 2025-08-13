Israeli Military Says Approved Plan for New Gaza Offensive

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that it had approved the framework for a new offensive in the Gaza Strip, as Hamas condemned what it called "aggressive" Israeli ground incursions in Gaza City.

The approved plan for the expanded offensive comes days after Israel's security cabinet called for the capture of the Palestinian territory's largest city following 22 months of war that has created dire humanitarian conditions.

Israeli armed forces chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir "approved the main framework for the IDF's operational plan in the Gaza Strip," a statement released by the army said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has not provided a precise timetable for when Israeli troops will enter Gaza City, where thousands have taken refuge after fleeing previous offensives.

Ismail Al-Thawabta, director general of the Hamas government media office in Gaza, told AFP on Wednesday that "the Israeli occupation forces continue to carry out aggressive incursions in Gaza City."

"These assaults represent a dangerous escalation aimed at imposing a new reality on the ground by force, through a scorched-earth policy and the complete destruction of civilian property," he added.

Sabah Fatoum, 51, who lives in a tent in the city's Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood told AFP by phone that "the explosions are massive" in the area.

There are "many air strikes and tanks are advancing in the southern area of Tal al-Hawa with drones above our heads," she said.

Abu Ahmed Abbas, 46, who lives in a tent in the Zeitoun neighborhood, said that tanks had been advancing into the southeastern part of Zeitoun and southern Tal al-Hawa "for several days" and demolishing houses.

"The air strikes are extremely intense, they have intensified, and sometimes there is artillery shelling since last Sunday," he said.

Gaza's civil defense agency also reported intensified Israeli air strikes on residential neighborhoods of Gaza City in recent days.

Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that Israeli attacks had killed at least 75 people across the territory on Wednesday.

AFP footage from Gaza City on Tuesday showed Palestinians fleeing Israeli strikes on the Zeitoun and Asqoola neighborhoods using overloaded carts, vans, and bikes.

"I didn't bring a mattress or anything, and we just escaped death and now we're running away and we don't know where to go," said displaced Palestinian Fidaa Saad.

Israel's plans to expand its offensive into Gaza City come as diplomacy aimed at securing an elusive ceasefire and hostage release deal has been stalled for weeks, with the latest round of negotiations breaking down in July.

Egypt said Tuesday it was still working with fellow Gaza mediators Qatar and the United States to broker a 60-day truce "with the release of some hostages and some Palestinian detainees, and the flow of humanitarian and medical assistance to Gaza without restrictions."

Hamas said early Wednesday that a senior delegation had arrived in Cairo for "preliminary talks" with Egyptian officials.

Israel's plans to expand the fighting have sparked international outcry as well as domestic opposition.

Reserve and retired pilots who served in the Israeli air force rallied on Tuesday in Tel Aviv to demand an end to the conflict.

"This war and expansion will only cause the death of the hostages, death of more Israeli soldiers, and death of many more innocent Palestinians in Gaza," said Guy Poran, a former air force pilot.

UN-backed experts have warned of widespread famine unfolding in the territory, where Israel has drastically curtailed the amount of humanitarian aid it allows in.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says at least 235 people including 106 children have died of hunger since the war began in October 2023, with many of the cases recorded in recent weeks.

Netanyahu on Tuesday revived calls to "allow" Palestinians to leave Gaza, telling Israeli broadcaster i24NEWS that "we are not pushing them out, but we are allowing them to leave."

Past calls to resettle Gazans outside of the war-battered territory, including from US President Donald Trump, have sparked fears of displacement among Palestinians and condemnation from the international community.

Hamas' October 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the war resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Of the 251 hostages taken during the attack, 49 are still held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel's offensive has killed at least 61,722 Palestinians according to figures from the health ministry in Gaza, which the United Nations considers reliable.