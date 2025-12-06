Mike Waltz, US Envoy to UN, to Visit Israel and Jordan

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz will travel to Israel and Jordan from Dec. 6 to 10, according to a statement from the spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations.

The visit "underscores the United States’ commitment to advancing regional stability, implementing President Trump’s 20-Point Plan for Gaza and supporting the objectives of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, which establishes the way forward for the region," the statement said.

In Israel, Waltz is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog to "advance U.S.-Israel cooperation at the United Nations and discuss shared priorities for regional security and humanitarian aid," the statement added.

The ambassador will tour Israel’s northern and southern borders, visit the Kerem Shalom crossing to review aid distribution into Gaza and tour the Coordination and Monitoring Mechanism for Gaza (CMCC) in Kiryat Gat, described as playing a key role in implementing the Trump peace plan.

Waltz will also meet with acting U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Ramiz Alakbarov.

In Jordan, Waltz will meet with senior officials, including King Abdullah II and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, "to discuss bilateral cooperation and Jordan’s critical role in facilitating humanitarian aid to Gaza," the statement continued.

He is also expected to meet with representatives of humanitarian organizations and examine ways to deepen U.S.-Jordan cooperation on regional security and challenges, including the Syrian refugee crisis.

"This trip reflects President Trump’s unwavering commitment to ending entrenched conflicts and securing a peaceful and prosperous future for the Middle East," the statement concluded.