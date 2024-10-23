Gaza Residents Claim Hamas Attacks Them While Trying to Evacuate Jabaliya

As the IDF continues its operations in the Jabaliya area in the northern Gaza Strip, some residents report that Hamas is attacking them to prevent them from evacuating.

The IDF has been guarding humanitarian corridors leaving Jabaliya, allowing thousands of residents to evacuate, as the IDF requested, as it attempts to destroy the remaining Hamas elements in the area.

During the evacuations, dozens of Hamas members have been detained, however, several civilians approached the IDF for treatment of injuries which they say come from Hamas terrorists attempting to prevent them from evacuating.

In a recent interview with N12, Corporal Shai Gilboa, a paramedic in the 9th Battalion, discussed her experiences after a picture of her treating an elderly woman from Jabaliya with a gunshot wound sparked online controversy.

Corp. Gilboa said that some of the residents "curse Hamas in front of us. They show us that not only are they not afraid of us, they are for us."

She said her battalion was conducting an operation "to exert as much military pressure as possible on Hamas terrorists, who held the civilian population in the area and did not allow them to evacuate to a safe area."

Gilboa said that during the operation, Hamas terrorists opened fire on civilians trying to evacuate injuring several.

"The wounded came to us, and we gave them treatment in the field, which mainly consisted of stopping the bleeding. We referred them for further treatment by local medical forces in Gaza."

She noted that the purpose of the current operation is "to fight and subdue the terrorists and also evacuate the population and leave only the terrorists, who are our target."

IDF Arabic Spokesman Avichay Adraee recently published a video to X, showing residents evacuating from Jabaliya through humanitarian corridors which supports these claims.

In the video, one resident described how Hamas terrorists beat them to prevent them from leaving Jabaliya, adding, "We don't want Hamas, Hamas is killing us." Another Jabaliya resident cursed Hamas: "God burn Hamas, they killed us."

Another resident is seen saying, "Hamas is the one who did it and it is the one that destroyed Gaza. They told us that whoever wants to leave his house, we will kill him. Hamas must be executed, the whole nation does not want Hamas."

Earlier this month, the IDF published a recorded phone conversation between a Gaza resident and a soldier from Unit 504, which handles human intelligence for the military.

The resident accused Hamas of beating people who tried to obey the evacuation orders from the IDF.

"The problem is that we listen to the army's instructions and want to leave to the Muwasi [humanitarian zone], but there are people who come out against us and start hitting us with sticks," the man told the IDF soldier.