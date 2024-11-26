Biden to Push for Gaza Cease-Fire After Israel-Lebanon Deal

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday his administration was pushing for an elusive cease-fire in Gaza and that it is possible that Saudi Arabia and Israel could normalize relations.

The U.S. "will make another push, with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and others, to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza," he said.

Biden also wants the hostages released and to end the war without Hamas in power. Biden made the comments as he announced an Israel-Lebanon cease-fire at the White House.

He added the U.S. "remained prepared to conclude a set of historic deals with Saudi Arabia, to include a security pact and economic assurances, together with a credible pathway for establishing a Palestinian state and the full ... normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel."