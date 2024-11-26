WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gaza | israel | hamas | lebanon | hezbollah | saudi arabia

Biden to Push for Gaza Cease-Fire After Israel-Lebanon Deal

Tuesday, 26 November 2024 07:07 PM EST

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday his administration was pushing for an elusive cease-fire in Gaza and that it is possible that Saudi Arabia and Israel could normalize relations.

The U.S. "will make another push, with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and others, to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza," he said.

Biden also wants the hostages released and to end the war without Hamas in power. Biden made the comments as he announced an Israel-Lebanon cease-fire at the White House.

He added the U.S. "remained prepared to conclude a set of historic deals with Saudi Arabia, to include a security pact and economic assurances, together with a credible pathway for establishing a Palestinian state and the full ... normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday his administration was pushing for an elusive cease-fire in Gaza and that it is possible that Saudi Arabia and Israel could normalize relations.
gaza, israel, hamas, lebanon, hezbollah, saudi arabia
125
2024-07-26
Tuesday, 26 November 2024 07:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved