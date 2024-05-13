Far-Right Israeli Activists Block Aid Shipment to Gaza

Protesters from Tzav 9, a far-right Israeli extremist group, vandalized humanitarian aid trucks bound for Gaza on Monday, Newsweek reported, citing local reports.

The group, which has opposed aid to Gaza, blockaded a highway and damaged a convoy of aid trucks, Newsweek said. Protesters tossed sacks of sugar from a truck, according to Newsweek. Six of the protesters were arrested, Newsweek said.

In a statement, Tzav 9 (Order 9) said protesters would remain as long as necessary to prevent trucks from entering Gaza. Israel has had to reroute convoys through the Rabin Crossing near Eliat, Newsweek said.

The protests have been ongoing since January, as protesters have expressed opposition to Gaza receiving humanitarian aid while Israeli hostages are still being held, Newsweek said. Tzav 9 has said 70% of the humanitarian aid into Gaza is being diverted to Hamas, Newsweek said.

Demonstrators have included relatives of those murdered or kidnapped during Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre and of soldiers fighting the terror group in Gaza.

Tzav 9 is a reference to the "Tzav 8" emergency mobilization notices received by Israel Defense Forces reservists on Oct. 7.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly justified sending aid to Gaza, citing the need to prevent the outbreak of disease and a humanitarian disaster.

According to The Wall Street Journal, some 10% of the U.N. agency's 13,000-strong Gaza staff have ties to Islamist terrorist groups.

