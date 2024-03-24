WSJ: Continued Raids Signify 'Endless War' in Gaza

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the escalating cycle of raids in the Gaza Strip suggests a shift toward an "endless war."

Israeli forces are repeatedly targeting areas previously believed to be cleared of Hamas militants, indicating a protracted struggle to establish control in the Gaza region.

"Hamas' armed wing deploys where it can be, and withdraws where it can't until conditions change and it can deploy again," said the director of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, Khalil Shikaki.

Despite international calls for a cease-fire and a political solution, the absence of a clear strategy for governance post-conflict has led to widespread disorder, hampering humanitarian efforts and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed proposals from international allies, such as the United States and Arab nations, advocating for a reformed Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is urging Israel to fast-track an end to the conflict due in part to concerns it may hamper President Joe Biden's reelection bid, according to the Journal.