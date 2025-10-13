UN: 310K Have Relocated to Northern Gaza Amid Ceasefire

The United Nations reported on Monday that 310,000 people have moved from southern Gaza to the northern part of the enclave since Friday amid the ceasefire that has let humanitarian teams reach previously isolated areas.

"From Friday until yesterday, our colleagues monitoring displacement recorded nearly 310,000 movements of people from southern to northern Gaza and about 23,000 movements in other directions," U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said during a news conference.

"Humanitarians are now able to move more easily in many areas, and so our teams are reaching people in places that had been cut off for up to several months," Haq said.

"With the easing of movement and access restrictions in multiple places, we were able to preposition medical and emergency supplies where they are needed most and assess key roads for explosive hazards."

Haq also announced that the U.N.'s emergency relief coordinator allocated an additional $11 million from the agency's Central Emergency Response Fund to "support the immediate scale-up of humanitarian operations in Gaza ahead of winter.

"This follows last week's $9 million allocation to ensure sufficient fuel supplies to keep lifesaving services running across the Strip, bringing total recent CERF funding for Gaza to $20 million," he said.

Hamas on Monday released all of the living 20 Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees during the first phase of the Gaza peace plan brokered by President Donald Trump.

The initial phase of the agreement also calls for a surge of humanitarian aid to Gaza, where thousands of people have been left homeless, and a partial pullback by Israeli forces from Gaza's main cities.

While major questions remain about the future of Hamas and Gaza, the exchange of hostages and prisoners marked a key step toward ending the deadliest war between Israel and the militant group that started when Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, murdered 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 250 people to Gaza.

Aid is already reaching Gaza, and more is coming.

A sprawling warehouse for the U.N. children's aid organization was operating at "full capacity" on Monday, as officials say 1,300 trucks' worth of supplies are ready to go into Gaza, with a further 1,000 trucks on the way.

"Our focus is on being able to deliver the supplies directly into children and their families' hands," Emma Maspero, UNICEF's senior emergency manager, said.

"So we are very much hopeful about the ceasefire and the access to be able to get supplies across the border."

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.