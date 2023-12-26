×
Hamas Video Shows Strikes on Israeli Soldiers Inside Gaza

Tuesday, 26 December 2023 03:34 PM EST

Hamas released footage Monday which said to show terrorists fighting with Israeli military in the northern Gaza Strip.

The footage appears to show a member of the Palestinian militant group planting an explosive device under an Israeli military vehicle, which then explodes.

Reuters was not able to confirm the location or date when the video was filmed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to keep fighting in Gaza until Hamas is destroyed, defying global calls for a ceasefire amid concerns the conflict could spread with U.S. and Iran-aligned forces again attacking each other.

Hamas released footage Monday which said to show the group's military wing, fighting with Israeli military in the northern Gaza Strip.
