Hamas Rejects Ceasefire Extension, IDF Prepares for Conflict

Despite the expiration of the first phase of the hostage-ceasefire, fighting has not yet resumed in the Gaza Strip.

Following Israel's announcement of support for a first phase extension, which Israel claims came from President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Hamas' rejection of the proposal, the possibility of a return of hostilities looks increasingly likely.

On Sunday, mediators worked to prevent the collapse of the hostage-ceasefire agreement, while Egypt proposed extending the first phase by two weeks, with Hamas releasing an additional six hostages — three living, and three deceased.

The so-called Witkoff proposal called for an extension of the first phase of the ceasefire throughout the Muslim month-long fast of Ramadan, as well as through the weeklong period of Pesach (Passover). Additionally, the plan called for the release of half the living and deceased hostages at the beginning of the extension, with the remainder to be released upon the completion of the extension with an agreement for a permanent ceasefire.

With Hamas apparently rejecting both offers, Israel is believed to be preparing for a return to fighting, while still holding off for several days to give Hamas a chance to change their position.

Sunday morning, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the closure of the Israeli crossings into Gaza for humanitarian aid following Hamas' refusal to release any additional hostages.

While Netanyahu's decision drew immediate criticism from Arab states, Israel said it has U.S. backing for the move, which was later confirmed by White House National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes.

"Israel has negotiated in good faith since the start of this administration to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas terrorists. Given Hamas' declaration that it is no longer interested in extending the cease-fire, we will support Israel's next steps," Hughes said.

Qatari news site Al Jazeera reported that even before Netanyahu decided to "turn off the tap" to Gaza, Israel offered a deal involving the release of five living hostages and ten deceased hostages in exchange for the release of additional security prisoners and increased aid. However, Hamas refused.

A report from public broadcaster Kan indicates the government is planning to incrementally increase pressure on Hamas to accept an extension of the first phase, in order to secure the release of additional hostages.

"There will be no free meals," Netanyahu said regarding the decision to halt humanitarian aid. "If Hamas thinks it can continue the ceasefire, or enjoy the terms of Phase A, without us receiving hostages – it is gravely mistaken."

Netanyahu also noted that "Hamas is currently seizing all the supplies and goods sent to the Gaza Strip. It abuses the Gazan population trying to access the aid, shoots at them, and turns humanitarian aid into a terror budget directed against us. We will not agree to this under any circumstances."

According to the report, the next stages of Israel's "maximum pressure" plan involve moving the population from the northern Gaza Strip to the southern Strip, further demolition of infrastructure in the northern Strip, and eventually the cutting of all electricity to the Strip.

The final step would be a return to full war, utilizing the heavy bombs freed up by the Trump administration, in addition to the billions worth of munitions and military equipment the administration is sending Israel.

Lending credence to the reports, on Sunday, incoming IDF Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir summoned senior military officials to the Southern Command for a meeting on Friday. The meeting will take place only two days after Zamir assumes command of the IDF.

While Zamir is also expected to replace many top officials over failures regarding the IDF's response to the events of Oct. 7, 2023, the location of the meeting suggests the focus will be on a resumption of Gaza hostilities.

