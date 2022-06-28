×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: g7 | summit | russia | ukraine
g-7 leaders hold a summit
Pictured from left to right: Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President of France Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, during a 'quad' meeting at the G7 summit at Elmau Castle near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on June 28. (Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty)

G-7 Countries End Summit Promising to Inflict 'Severe and Immediate Economic Costs' on Russia

Tuesday, 28 June 2022 07:00 AM

G-7 countries ended their summit promising to inflict "severe and immediate economic costs" on Russia.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
G-7 countries end summit promising to inflict 'severe and immediate economic costs' on Russia....
g7, summit, russia, ukraine
15
2022-00-28
Tuesday, 28 June 2022 07:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved