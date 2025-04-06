G7 Says China's Military Drills Around Taiwan Are Destabilizing

Foreign ministers from the G7 nations called China's recent military drills around Taiwan provocative and destabilizing while urging dialog for "peaceful resolution of issues."

"These increasingly frequent and destabilizing activities are raising cross-Strait tensions and put at risk global security and prosperity," the top diplomats said in a joint statement on Sunday.

"G7 members continue to encourage the peaceful resolution of issues through constructive cross-Strait dialog."

Last week, China's military concluded two-day war games around Taiwan in which it held long-range, live-fire drills in the East China Sea, marking an escalation of exercises around the island.