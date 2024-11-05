WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: g7 | allies | war | ukraine | russia | north korean | troops

G7 Allies Warn Russia Over Use of North Korean Troops in Ukraine

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 08:37 AM EST

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven democracies and three key allies said Tuesday they were gravely concerned by the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia and the possibility they might be used in the war against Ukraine.

"The DPRK's (North Korea) direct support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, besides showing Russia's desperate efforts to compensate its losses, would mark a dangerous expansion of the conflict," the ministers said in a statement.

Besides G7 members the United States, Japan, Italy, Britain, Germany, France and Canada, the statement was also signed by South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.

The ministers said they condemned "in the strongest possible terms" increased military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, including Russia's "unlawful procurement" of North Korean ballistic missiles.

They said they were deeply concerned about the potential for any transfer of nuclear or ballistic missile-related technology to North Korea, and would work with international partners "for a coordinated response to this new development."

g7, allies, war, ukraine, russia, north korean, troops, wwiii, world war iii
