Germany's Merz: US Ready to Be Part of Security Guarantees for Ukraine

The U.S. is ready to be part of security guarantees for Ukraine, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Saturday, a day after a summit in Alaska between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"And the good news is that America is ready to participate in such security guarantees and is not leaving it to the Europeans alone," Merz told German public broadcaster ZDF after being briefed together with other European leaders by Trump on his talks with Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to meet Trump on Monday in Washington, after which a three-way meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelenskyy should be held as soon as possible with the aim of reaching a peace agreement, Merz said.

"If that works out, it's worth more than a ceasefire," he said. Merz said Trump had indicated that Russia seemed ready to negotiate based on the front lines of the conflict, rather than the borders of Ukrainian regions it claims.

"This is a huge difference because Russia is claiming territories that it hasn't occupied yet," he said.

Speaking separately to German broadcaster n-tv, Merz said he did not think Zelenskyy would face as difficult a time in Washington with Trump as he had in February, when the two leaders clashed in an extraordinary exchange before the world's media at the White House.

Merz said Zelenskyy would on Sunday talk to European leaders who would help him prepare for the meeting.

"We'll give a few good pieces of advice," he said. Merz told ZDF that while it was important that Europe stand united, the U.S. would for the time being continue to play the decisive role in the war, which has raged since 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine.

"The American president has the power both militarily and via appropriate sanctions and tariffs to ensure that Russia moves more than it currently does," he said.