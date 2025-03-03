Germany's Merz: Oval Office Row 'Deliberate Escalation' by US

Friedrich Merz, the conservative set to become Germany's chancellor, said Monday he believes the fiery exchange between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a "deliberate escalation" by the U.S., The Hill reported.

Speaking at a press conference, Merz said he watched the interaction multiple times before reaching his conclusion.

"In my opinion, it was not a spontaneous reaction to what Zelenskyy was saying, but obviously a deliberate escalation in this meeting in the Oval Office," Merz said.

The clash, which took place Friday and was broadcast live, involved Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Zelenskyy, who had traveled to Washington to discuss a deal granting the U.S. access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals.

The conversation quickly turned tense when Zelenskyy challenged Trump and Vance over their negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In response, Trump and Vance rebuked Zelenskyy, calling him ungrateful and asserting that Ukraine lacked leverage in the talks.

Merz said he was "rather astonished at the tone of the conversation" between the leaders. He also said the exchange aligned with a broader trend in U.S. foreign policy, pointing to Trump's increasing pressure on Ukraine while simultaneously working to improve relations with Moscow.

The German politician further cited Vance's recent speech at the Munich Security Conference, in which the vice president unsettled European leaders by criticizing European values and advocating cooperation with far-right parties.

Merz, whose center-right party recently won Germany's elections, has strongly supported Ukraine and voiced concern over Trump's recent overtures toward Putin.