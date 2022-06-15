×
France's Macron: Ukraine President Will Have to Negotiate With Russia at Some Point

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media following talks at the Chancellery on May 9, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 09:57 AM

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that Ukraine would have to hold talks with Russia at some point, in order to try and bring an end to the war between the two countries.

"The Ukrainian President and his officials will have to negotiate with Russia," said Macron, while on a visit to Romania and Moldova.

Macron arrived in Romania on Tuesday for a three-day trip to NATO's southern flank including Moldova before possibly heading to Kyiv on Thursday on a visit with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, two diplomatic sources said.

Macron has been criticized by Ukraine and eastern European allies for what they perceived as his ambiguous backing for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


