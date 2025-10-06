Fleitz to Newsmax: Trump May Hit Mexican Drug Cartels With 'Robust Attack'

Fred Fleitz, former chief of staff to the National Security Council, warned in an interview with Newsmax on Monday that President Donald Trump may respond forcefully to escalating cartel violence, including military action against drug cartels operating in Mexico.

Over the past month, the Trump administration has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking with naval strikes on suspected smuggling boats, new terrorist designations for major cartels, and sanctions on cartel-linked networks.

Speaking on "American Agenda," Fleitz described the situation as "extremely dangerous," citing threats to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and the cartels' financial desperation as Trump tightens border security.

"Drug trafficking is big business," Fleitz said. "Trump has sealed the borders. He's cracking down on criminal drug gangs. These cartels are losing a lot of money, and they are escalating.

"If the cartels are going to do this, I think Trump will escalate too. If this is a terrorist organization targeting American citizens, there will be a robust attack against these cartels in Mexico."

Fleitz added that U.S. intelligence and security agencies are likely preparing for an expanded countercartel effort, potentially including joint operations with Mexican authorities.

Joining Fleitz, Republican strategist and former naval intelligence officer John Jordan said the conflict marks "a paradigm shift," blurring the lines between law enforcement and national security.

"For generations, the drug trade was seen as a policing issue," Jordan said. "Now, with cartels connected to terrorist networks like Hezbollah and with their influence in countries like Venezuela and Mexico, this is statecraft. You can't just rely on law enforcement tools anymore."

Both experts agreed that the Trump administration is adapting to what Jordan called a "brave new world" of threats that combine terrorism, organized crime, and foreign policy challenges.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com